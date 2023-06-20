'Beat the heat' | Low-income seniors can register for free A/C distribution event in DeSoto

New A/C window units will be given to an anticipated nearly 400 seniors facing the summer heat.

DESOTO, Texas — TXU Energy is teaming up with The Senior Source and Community Missionary Baptist Church in Desoto to provide relief for low-income seniors that are without consistent cooling in their homes.

Seniors will receive new air conditioning window units and connect with vendors that can provide basic needs items including food, dental hygiene, emergency assistance, counseling and more.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 at Community Missionary Baptist Church, located at 115 W. Beltline Road in Desoto.

The public can register for the event or donate online here. Registration does not guarantee an A/C unit.