2022 holiday guide for North Texas 🎄

Many displays, events and shows are returning to North Texas this holiday season.

DALLAS — It's the most wonderful time of the year.

WFAA put together an extensive guide that will help you know where to go, what to see and how to experience this 2022 holiday season in North Texas.

Many of the events that require tickets are already selling out, so check for availability.

COOL DISPLAYS

Zoo Lights at the Dallas Zoo

Dallas Zoo Lights returns this year as a walk-thru event. Last year's event was a drive-thru experience.

The exhibit will be open from Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Get ready to check out the more than one million lights across most of the zoo, larger-than-life animal lanterns and elaborate holiday-themed lighted displays. There will also be more than a dozen new lighted photo ops, three-dimensional lighted sculptures and after-hours rides as well.

Families will also be able to visit Santa's Workshop to see Santa himself.

Dallas Zoo members receive a discount, so admission is $14 on non-premium nights and $17 on premium nights. General Dallas Zoo Lights event tickets are $18 on non-premium nights and $21 on premium nights.

There will be a member-only presale on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 before tickets go on sale for the general public on Nov. 3.

There will be an adult-only night on Nov. 29 and a member-only night on Dec. 5.

WHERE: Dallas Zoo Main Entrance, 650 S.R.L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75203

LINK: MORE INFORMATION ABOUT ZOO LIGHTS AT THE DALLAS ZOO

Holiday at the Arboretum

Known as one of Dallas' favorite holiday traditions, this holiday outdoor exhibit features a new 50-foot tall musical tree along with 25-foot tall Victorian-style gazebos depicting scenes from 12 Days of Christmas.

Each gazebo features movement to depict different characters from the traditional carol, such as French Hens, Twelve Drummers Drumming and Seven Swans a Swimming. There are more than one million lights included in the displays. Reservations are required.

The event runs from Nov. 10 to Dec. 31. The holiday-themed garden will be open during the normal daytime hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also go at night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. or from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., depending on what day you go.

The admission price is $20 for adults, $16 for seniors and $12 for children. Members can get in free.

WHERE: Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218

Enchant Christmas at Fair Park

This place is transforming Fair Park in Dallas and it has a little bit of everything! So, whether you want to see Christmas lights, ice skate or shop at a market, Enchant Christmas is a must-see this holiday season.

There's also an ice skating trail and an artisan Christmas market -- and of course Santa himself! Visit the Christmas light maze, too, which includes a 100-foot-tall Christmas tree.

The event runs from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1 at Fair Park. Tickets start at $34 for adults and $20 for children. There are also times when there will be special offers, including select Wednesdays throughout the season when you can receive one free general admission child ticket.

Click here for more details and how to purchase tickets.

The Enchant entrance is directly next to the Fair Park parking lots.

WHERE: Fair Park, 1438 Coliseum, Dallas, Texas 75210

Trains at NorthPark

The Trains at NorthPark display has been around since 1987, showcasing 1,600 feet of track and a creative holiday them!

The display benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD), raising more than $13 million and serving more than 40,000 families.

Tickets are available both online and in person. It is $10 for adults and $5 for children. A reservation is not required and they are not specific to any date or time.

The Trains at Northpark recommends coming earlier in the holiday season or during the afternoon for lower capacity.

The trains will be set up from Nov. 12 to Jan. 2. The exhibit will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

WHERE: NorthPark, 8687 N Central Expy, Dallas, Texas 75225

BEHIND THE SCENES: Toy artist uses train painting to stay sober

Mansfield's Hometown Holidays

The City of Mansfield’s Hometown Holidays returns in 2022. The city of Mansfield and Mansfield Independent School District are working together for this year's event.

Visitors will be able to play games, jump on carnival rides and experience live entertainment in downtown Mansfield. There will also be an ice slide, food vendors and interactive arts.

The event will be held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 at 1110 W. Debbie Ln.

Here are the main events happening each day:

Wednesday, Dec. 30 (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.)—Toy Drop Off Parade

Thursday, Nov. 1 (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.)—Tree Lighting & Fireworks

Friday, Nov. 2 (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.)—Drone Show

Saturday, Nov. 3 (12 p.m. to 7 p.m.)—Dance Spectacular

Thursday's drone show is set to take place at 6:30 p.m.

Admission and parking are free. To get unlimited rides on the Ferris wheel and carousel, you can purchase a $20 pass for any of these four days.

Those who purchase online must bring their receipts to the ticket area to receive wristbands.

WHERE: Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for the Performing Arts, 1110 W. Debbie Ln., Mansfield, Texas 76063

PARADES

Richardson's 50th annual Christmas parade

The city of Richardson's 50th annual Christmas parade will be held at 9 a.m. on Dec. 3.

It will start at Richardson Square Mall and end at Huffhines Park.

There will also be awards handed out for some of the best floats and presentations:

Mayor’s Award

Grand Marshal’s Award

Chairman’s Elf Award

Spirit Award

Spectacular Sparkles Award

Performance Award

Spirit of Giving Award

Theme-a-rific Award

WHERE: Richardson Square Mall, 501 S. Plano Rd., Richardson, Texas 75081

Arlington - Holiday Lights parade

The city of Arlington is hosting its parade downtown at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10, along with many other events.

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Lampe and South Streets. From there, it moves through Downtown before ending at Abram and Cooper Streets. Visit the Parade website for a route map. Handicap parking is available in the lot at South Street and Oak Street.

Before the parade, there are reindeer games and photos with Santa from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-parade entertainment will happen from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Founders Plaza. People can stop by where they will find food trucks, vendors and Christmas carol performances.

The tree-lighting ceremony is from 7 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Pictures with Santa will also be held from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: 301 Lampe St., Arlington, Texas 76010

INTERACTIVE EVENTS

Christmas in the Park

Mesquite's annual Christmas in the Park will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. Admission is free. This is the city's Parks and Recreation Department's largest annual event.

It's a family-friendly event that includes pictures with Santa, carnival mechanical rides, games, bounce houses, activities for kids, music and dance.

Kids will also be able to write a letter to Santa that will be dropped off in a special mailbox to the North Pole.

WHERE: Westlake Park, 601 Gross Road, Mesquite, Texas 75149

Snowday

You've heard of a haunted house -- but what about a holiday house?

This kaleidoscopic, interactive experience gives people a chance to get in the Christmas spirit by walking through a unique building. Guests will navigate their way through imaginative rooms of photo ops, holiday-themed rooms and even a sideways cabin!

The experience is designed to last about one hour with more than 20 rooms. Five of these rooms include extra-special photo moments with integrated cameras and lighting.

SNOWDAY recommends purchasing tickets online ahead of time. Tickets are limited. All photo booths offer a touchless experience to take and receive your photos.

The event is happening from Nov. 18 to Jan. 8. Prices vary based on the day and time you are looking to go. Tickets start at $21.99 for adults and $9.99 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 and under get in free. SNOWDAY is offering discounted tickets for seniors and active military.

WHERE: The Galleria Dallas, Level 1 next to Banana Republic, 13350 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, Texas 75240

MARKETS

Texas Christkindl Market

Arlington's family-friendly market is back with its German holiday tradition.

This market features holiday gifts, decorations, and music. What makes this unique is the Käthe Wohlfahrt Christmas decorations and designs from the renowned Rothenburg ob der Tauber Christmas Village in Germany.

If you sign up online with the Kinder Club, you get exclusive access to coloring pages and special letters to Saint Nikolaus.

Admission to the market is free, although there may be parking fees.

You can check this from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

To see a list of this year's vendors, click here.

WHERE: North Plaza at Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Dr., Arlington, Texas 76011

*While admission is free, there is an entry fee for the ice skating rink.

CHANUKAH EVENTS

Chanukah Menorah Lighting

Head to the Dallas Galleria on Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. to watch a custom-designed Menorah light up for the first night of Chanukah!

Lighting will occur on level 1, near the Tiffany and Co. store.

WHERE: Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, Texas 75240

HOLIDAY LIGHTS

Texas Motor Speedway's Gift of Lights

The largest drive-thru light park in Texas is back!

Texas Motor Speedway's Gift of Lights will return with more than three million LED lights.

You can check out these lights from Nov. 24 to Jan. 1. Admission is $35-$60.

Texas Motor Speedway suggests arriving early to the show to avoid longer wait times. Weekdays also experience less traffic. The average time it takes to get through the show is about 45-60 minutes.

Pets are allowed.

WHERE: Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Cir, Fort Worth, Texas 76177

The Galleria Grand Tree

The tallest indoor Christmas tree is a sight to behold.

The Galleria grand tree is a FREE holiday display inside the Galleria mall. It is a 95-foot tall structure, made up of more than 10,000 ornaments and 1,500 branches.

There will be a lighting celebration on Nov. 25 at noon and Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. that will include an ice-skating show with a fireworks finale.

WHERE: Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, Texas 75240

Prairie Lights

This annual twinkling drive-thru light display in Grand Prairie is always fun.

Open nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31, Prairie Lights features four million lights and hundreds of custom displays along a two-mile path.

The display is open from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Holiday Village allows you to get out of your vehicle and enjoy carnival rides, concessions, photos with Santa and a magical walk-thru forest.

The second half of the drive ends with a new and improved light tunnel. It typically takes about 45 minutes to drive straight through with light traffic.

Due to the high volume of cars on weekends, Prairie Lights asks customers to allow for an extra hour or longer to enter the park.

Admission is $50 per car and $150 for a limo. If you purchase a fast pass, it is $149 per car and $259 per limo.

WHERE: Lynn Creek Park 5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy, Grand Prairie, Texas 75052

Diamond Loch in North Richland Hills

Lights in the Diamond Loch neighborhood are well-known and start at 5:30 p.m. every day.

Earlier in the evening, during the week, and earlier in the season is the best time to come to avoid traffic, the city said.

WHERE: Diamond Lock neighborhood, 6300 Diamond Loch N, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Vitruvian Lights

The 10th annual Vitruvian Lights will be taking place from Nov. 25 to Jan 1.

Addison's Vitruvian Park will showcase millions of LED lights that will be on hundreds of trees. The lights will be on every day from around 5 p.m. to midnight.

An official event photographer will be capturing photos throughout Vitruvian Park.

WHERE: Vitruvian Park, 3875 Ponte Ave, Addison, TX 75001

HOLIDAY RIDES

Horse Carriage Highland Park Holiday Ride

It's one of the most iconic areas for Christmas lights in all of North Texas -- Highland Park.

Many homeowners go as far as to hire professionals to decorate their houses. Many of these streets are filled with extravagant lights and intricate structures in front yards and on top of roofs.

While it is free to drive through, you can also take a horse-carriage ride to make the experience that much more special. The cost for each ride depends on the company used.

The lights generally stay up from around Thanksgiving on Nov. 28 through Christmas Day on Dec. 25.

WHERE: Highland Park, Texas

LINK: CLICK ON EACH COMPANY'S NAME FOR MORE INFORMATION:

*The best place to enter is at Armstrong Way and Preston Road.

Holiday Lights Trolley Ride

With some of the brightest lights in North Texas, these trolley rides will let you experience all the holiday spirit in Highland Park.

Experience the Holiday Lights Trolley Ride through Highland Park. Along the 1 hour ride, these festive trolleys let you enjoy magic of the holiday season and see some of the best holiday lights in the area.

Each red trolley holds 34 passengers and is heated as well. It departs from Twin Sixties Drive and Mockingbird Station.

This trolley experience lasts one hour -- with free surface and garage parking at Mockingbird Station. The rides last from Nov. 26 to Dec 24. Admission is $25.

There will be a new "adults only" holiday lights trolley where people can bring their own alcohol. You must be 21 years old for this ride.

All of the tours include narration.

WHERE: Bus lanes at Mockingbird Station. Corner of Worcola St. & E. Mockingbird Ln. Dallas, Texas 75206