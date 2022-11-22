'Holidays Around The World' : Pentatonix bringing their world tour to Fort Worth

The North Texas natives will be in town in November to perform songs from their new album dropping in October.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A popular acapella group from Arlington are bringing their talents close to home and around the world.

Pentatonix will be kicking off their "Christmas Spectacular!" tour by the end of this month along with the sibling band "Girl Named Tom". They'll be in Fort Worth on Nov. 22 at Dickies Arena.

Most of the presale tickets are available now and other presale deals will open on Wednesday. General tickets will go on sale on Friday, the same day that their upcoming album "Holidays Around the World" will be available for pre-sale.

The album will debut on Oct. 28.

"The holidays have taken on a new meaning for all of us over the past couple of years. We cherish this time of year more than ever. However, we wanted to spread this message as far as possible. That’s why we decided to bridge the gap between cultures and genres in a way we never have before. Now, we can’t wait to see all of you on the road,” said group member Scott Hoying.

Since emerging in 2011, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning and Daytime EMMY® Award-nominated vocal quintet— Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee — have reached unprecedented heights, toppling charts, selling 10 million albums worldwide, generating billions of streams, and performing everywhere from The White House and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to The Hollywood Bowl.

Their catalog boasts back-to-back #1 albums on the Billboard 200. Internationally, these albums performed equally as well with five albums being certified gold, platinum, or double platinum in Canada and ranking in the top 40 albums six times in New Zealand.

Their single, “Hallelujah” also reached international acclaim as a platinum-certified single in Canada and gold-certified in Germany and Switzerland.

They notably made history as “the first a cappella act to win ‘Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella’ at the Grammy Awards” in 2015 and 2016. A year later, they earned another Grammy Award in the category “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” for their duet with Dolly Parton on her song “Jolene.”