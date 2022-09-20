Headed to the grand opening of H-E-B in Frisco on Wednesday? Here's what you need to know

DFW's newest H-E-B opens on Wednesday. If you're heading there, you'll need to be aware of the traffic plan for the area.

FRISCO, Texas — It's here!

The Dallas-Fort Worth area's newest H-E-B store is set for its grand opening on Wednesday.

The popular Texas grocery store chain said doors will open at the Frisco location at 6 a.m. on Sept. 21.

The store is located at 4800 Main Street, which is just off the Dallas North Tollway near Legacy Drive.

Features

The company said the 111,000 square-foot store will feature an H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.

According to the company, customers who can't wait to start their H-E-B shopping can already get a head start on their grocery list.

Customers can start scheduling curbside pickup orders on the H-E-B website. Orders can still be scheduled for pickup on opening day.

There is also an H-E-B Fuel gas station set up in front of the store.

Opening day traffic

Police in Frisco are urging customers going to Wednesday's grand opening to be patient due to expected traffic delays.

The police department posted a map with the traffic plan for the area.

Headed to @HEB in Frisco tomorrow? Use this map to plan your route, bring along some patience, and be kind to the motorists around you. It's safe to say there are more than a few folks that have been waiting for their doors to open! @CityOfFriscoTx pic.twitter.com/uFuvL57b2r — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) September 20, 2022

"Use this map to plan your route, and be kind to the motorists around you," the department said in a tweet. "It's safe to say there are more than a few folks that have been waiting for their doors to open!"

More to come

The Frisco location is just the first of several H-E-B stores that are scheduled to open within the DFW Metroplex.

Below is the list of stores under construction:

Allen – E. Exchange Parkway and N. Greenville Avenue

McKinney – northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway

Plano – Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road

Prosper – southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway

Rockwall – southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard

Forney – F.M. 548 and F.M. 1641

Melissa – intersection of U.S. Hwy. 75 and Texas 121 (next to Buc-ee's)

Mansfield – corner of U.S. 287 and East Broad Street