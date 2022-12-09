H-E-B will now pay you to buy their products with their new debit card

In addition to cash back and other perks, customers can also open a savings account.

TEXAS, USA — If you ever needed another reason to shop at H-E-B, then you're in luck.

On Monday, the Texas-based grocer announced a new debit card that offers customers cash back when buying eligible items through their store.

Customers can buy H-E-B family brand products to receive 5% cash back when they make purchases on their debit card. The amount of cash back will then automatically be issued right back into the account.

While only eligible H-E-B items count towards the cash back, the perks include when you shop in-store, online, curbside or home delivery.

"With the H-E-B debit card, customers can have a more rewarding shopping experience," H-E-B's Ashwin Nathan said. "We're always looking to provide Texans more ways to save."

H-E-B said customers interested in opening an account can sign up online through their website. Currently, sign-up is only available online and not in-store. Once approved, the debit cards will be mailed out within seven to 10 days.