H-E-B will now pay you to buy their products with their new debit card

TEXAS, USA — If you ever needed another reason to shop at H-E-B, then you're in luck.
On Monday, the Texas-based grocer announced a new debit card that offers customers cash back when buying eligible items through their store.
Customers can buy H-E-B family brand products to receive 5% cash back when they make purchases on their debit card. The amount of cash back will then automatically be issued right back into the account.
While only eligible H-E-B items count towards the cash back, the perks include when you shop in-store, online, curbside or home delivery.
"With the H-E-B debit card, customers can have a more rewarding shopping experience," H-E-B's Ashwin Nathan said. "We're always looking to provide Texans more ways to save."
H-E-B said customers interested in opening an account can sign up online through their website. Currently, sign-up is only available online and not in-store. Once approved, the debit cards will be mailed out within seven to 10 days.
The cards can be used anywhere Mastercard is typically accepted and it comes with no monthly fees to maintain the account, in addition to receiving paychecks two days early when you sign up for direct deposit.