'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B

Nowhere are there plans for an H-E-B in the actual H-E-B, Hurst-Euless-Bedford.

HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B.

It's only fair, right?

For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.

But that's another issue, and honestly, Hurst-Euless-Bedford has a better ring to it than another combination of the three.

We digress.

The real issue here goes back to the other H-E-B: The famed Texas grocery store that, after many years, has finally made an expansion into North Texas' largest counties.

At least six H-E-B stores are planned in Collin County; one in Tarrant County, one in Rockwall County and one in Kaufman County. H-E-B also owns land across the Metroplex, along with several store locations on the outskirts of DFW.

But nowhere are there plans for an H-E-B in the H-E-B, Hurst-Euless-Bedford.

An H-E-B resident has apparently taken notice of this.

Amanda San Miguel started an online petition on Change.org to Stephen Butts, the CEO of H-E-B the grocery store.

"Living in midcities, aka H-E-B area, the lack of an H-E-B store within reasonable distance is frustrating," San Miguel wrote. "Please consider expanding closer to central part of the DFW Metroplex."

So far, 121 people have signed the petition - hey, you have to start somewhere, right? - but it's hard not to be moved by a passionate plea for a Texas staple.

Especially when it was signed like this:

Sincerely,