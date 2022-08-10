Another H-E-B in DFW means another job fair with 700 positions: Here's when and where

H-E-B is hiring both full-time and part-time positions, including roles in the bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering and checkout lines.

PLANO, Texas — Another H-E-B grocery store is set to open in Collin County soon. Which means another job fair with hundreds of positions available.

H-E-B, the popular San Antonio-based grocery chain that's made a recent expansion into North Texas, is looking to fill 700 positions for its new Plano store on Saturday, the company announced Tuesday night.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Collin College, located at 2800 East Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.

H-E-B's Plano store opens at Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road later this year.

The grocer is also opening stores in Allen, McKinney and Frisco, and the company held a job fair for the Frisco location earlier this summer. The Frisco job fair was also looking to hire 700 people.

Most H-E-B hourly roles start at $15 per hour, according to the company. The jobs include an employee discount of 10%, a partner stock plan, a 401K with a company match, paid time off and health insurance.

H-E-B asks anyone who is interested in the job fair to fill out an application online before they arrive. The applications and job listings can be found on H-E-B's careers website. Applicants can also text "metro" to 8-1931 to get directed to all of H-E-B's available positions at the Plano location.

H-E-B has owned Central Market stores in North Texas for years, though they've just started to expand their flagship store into the area. They've had stores on the outskirts and surrounding communities of North Texas, but the Collin County stores will mark their initial foray into the region's more populous areas.