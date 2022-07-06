H-E-B is hiring 700 employees for its newest North Texas location

Positions are open are all levels; both full- and part-time roles across the store.

FRISCO, Texas — The H-E-B grocery chain is expanding more in North Texas — and bringing the jobs with it.

The store in Frisco is looking to hire 700 people at a job fair on Saturday, the company announced in a news release Wednesday.

Positions are open are all levels; both full- and part-time roles across the store, including in the bakery, deli, produce, seafood and checkout lanes, the company said.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at an H-E-B staffing office at 11955 Dallas Parkway in Frisco.

The Frisco store, located at Legacy Drive and Main Street, is set to open this fall. H-E-B also has stores under construction in Plano and McKinney.

H-E-B hourly roles start at $15 for most positions, and they include a 10% employee discount, a stock and 401(k) plan, paid time off and health insurance.

H-E-B is asking any applicants to first fill out an application online before arriving at the job fair.

Online applications can be found here. Applicants can also text "metro" to 8-1931 to get a list of available positions at the Frisco store.

H-E-B, which is headquartered in San Antonio, has had a much-anticipated arrival in North Texas. While the store has been in some surrounding communities in North Texas, the chain hasn't expanded to more populated areas until this year.