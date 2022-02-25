The latest HEB location in North Texas is about to get under construction

H-E-B will hold a groundbreaking ceremony next Thursday, March 3, at its planned location in McKinney.

DALLAS — After years of waiting to wade into the North Texas waters, H-E-B, the popular San Antonio-based grocery chain, is about to get under construction on its third store in Collin County.

H-E-B will hold a groundbreaking ceremony next Thursday, March 3, at its planned location in McKinney.

The store, which is expected to open next year, will be located on the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway, near the Stonebridge Ranch neighborhood.

The McKinney location will mark another expansion into Collin County. H-E-B plans to open under-construction stores in Frisco and Plano this year.

Technically, H-E-B is already in the North Texas area, but not in any of the region's four largest counties. The grocer currently has stores in Weatherford, Burleson, Cleburne and Waxahachie.

And has hopeful shoppers know, H-E-B has long been a player in North Texas real estate, scooping up parcels of land across the area. Some of the purchases have been for the H-E-B-operated Central Market, and some have just been locations that H-E-B is holding onto.

Earlier this year, H-E-B purchased a vacant Albertsons grocery store in southern Dallas "in anticipation of future growth" near U.S. 67 and Interstate 20, but no concrete plans have been made.

H-E-B also owns several parcels of land in Tarrant County, from Mansfield to far north Fort Worth.

Even so, H-E-B hasn't rushed expansion in North Texas, where Kroger, Tom Thumb and Walmart dominate the grocery market.