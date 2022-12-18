Driver dies in fiery crash after striking light pole in Haltom City, police say

Details are limited at this time. The victim will not be identified until family members are notified.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Haltom City police have started investigating the cause of a fatal crash that happened on Northeast Loop 820.

The department shared on social media that they responded to the crash at about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. It happened in the loop's eastbound lanes in the 5600 block near Denton Highway.

Officers at the scene saw a white Chrysler PT Cruiser that allegedly swerved off of the roadway between the main and toll lanes. The vehicle struck a light pole and caught fire.

"Sadly, the driver was unable to escape, and the severity of the collision left no opportunity for rescue by first responders," police said in the news release.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim once their family members are notified.

No other information is available at this time.

