Shooting victim dies in hospital, two others injured, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Fort Worth.
Records obtained by WFAA show that officers were called about a shooting at around 4:50 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue.
When police got there, they learned that three people had been shot and were taken to hospitals. One victim was pronounced dead at one hospital and the others were getting treatment at other hospitals.
No other information is available.
