Group discusses benefits, challenges of development across southern Dallas

Bisnow hosts webinar to discuss the future of Southern Dallas growth and development.

DALLAS — Development projects are in full swing in parts of southern Dallas. Plans for future growth across the city’s southern region continues to be a hot topic.

Bisnow hosted a webinar to discuss the "Future of Southern Dallas: Growth and Development."

Developers and project managers got a chance to share their experiences, discuss progress of ongoing projects, and explain some of the challenges they commonly face.

Projects discussed included the re-imagining of Redbird. Construction continues during the pandemic. Crews remain busy building new apartments, medical centers and shops.

"We were able to forge ahead with construction, because construction was deemed as essential work,” said Terrence Maiden, CEO of Russell Glen.

Miles away in South Dallas, there are plans for at least $200 million in investments over the next five years at Fair Park. Projects include more green spaces and a community park.

"We have to have a broader appreciation for the ways that we could be of benefit to the City of Dallas, as well as benefit our neighbors in a meaningful way,” said Brian LuAllen of Fair Park First.

A few blocks away, Forest Forward is focusing on transforming the historic Forest Theater on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. It’ll become a community arts space with job opportunities.

"We are looking to bring $35 million of capital to the corner of MLK and 175,” said Elizabeth Watley of Forest Forward.

Developers and project managers agree partnering with residents and having community buy-in early on is key.

"Gentrification is a scary word,” said Wattley.

Some members of the panel said there are unfortunate perceptions with some entities seeing development in southern Dallas as risky.

Maiden said it’s taken creativity convincing some corporations and investors to give the region a chance.

"There is a real prejudice against going into communities of color, whether they say its an economic gap, or an educational gap. It is a struggle to corporations and major companies to consider that area as a viable investment,” said Maiden.

Members of the panel remain optimistic, especially with community support.