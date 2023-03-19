Driver killed in crash on Highway 114 in Grapevine, police say

Police said the highway was shut down for about five hours Saturday night.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Grapevine police are investigating a deadly crash that had shut down State Highway 114 for hours late Saturday night.

Officers had closed off the westbound lanes of the highway between William D. Tate Avenue and Texan Trail for about five hours, according to the department's social media posts.

At about 11 p.m., police say the driver of a sedan had veered right on Highway 114 and struck a light pole.

The driver then overcorrected himself and ended up crossing several lanes before moving in front of a pickup truck. That truck then t-boned the sedan, according to police.

Officers tried to free the driver and give him medical help, but paramedics pronounced him dead a short time later, police say.

The medical examiner's office will not name the driver until his loved ones have been notified, but police said he was a 30-year-old man.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.