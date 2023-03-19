4 people shot during vigil held for homicide victim, Dallas police say

Police tell WFAA that the vigil was held for the victim of a recent homicide at that same location.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured four people during a vigil Saturday night.

Officers were called at 9:20 p.m. to South Westmoreland Road near Gannon Lane.

The department told WFAA that there was a crowd holding a vigil for the victim of a recent homicide that happened at that location.

During the vigil, someone shot into the crowd while riding in a vehicle that was driving westbound on Gannon. Police said people in that crowd also fired back at the vehicle.

The four people injured were taken to hospitals. They are all expected to recover.

The only description police have for the suspect vehicle is that it's said to be a white Chrysler.

Detectives are looking into the possibility that the shooting was related to the recent homicide that happened at the same location.

No other information is available.

Homicide in the same area

While the two incidents have not been confirmed to be connected, Dallas police released information on a homicide that occurred in the same area on Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the incident around 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 7400 block of South Westmoreland Road, near Gannon Lane.

Jacory Simpson, 23, was found inside a business with at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said they also learned that another man, 19-year-old Donavon Jones, was already taken to a local hospital after being shot. He later died on Saturday, according to police.

According to police, an investigation revealed that Simpson had gotten into an argument with another person, 20-year-old Taquan Cooks, outside of the business. Cooks then shot Simpson, police said.

Police said Simpson then shot Jones in the parking lot before running inside the business.

Cooks was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, while Simpson remains hospitalized but will be charged with murder and unlawful carrying of a weapon, police said.

Further details were not released as the investigation continues.