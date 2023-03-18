Wise County Heritage Museum destroyed after crews battle blaze for hours

The building, which was built and first occupied in the spring of 1893, was ultimately destroyed.

DECATUR, Texas — An overnight structure fire has destroyed a longstanding Wise County museum despite efforts to extinguish the blaze.

The Decatur Fire Department told WFAA units responded to a report of a structure fire at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Trinity Street. When crews arrived at the scene, they reported a three-story timber building – the Wise County Heritage Museum – had smoke coming from one side.

As additional arriving fire units stretched hand and supply lines in support of suppression the fire conditions changed rapidly, Decatur fire said. The aggressive change in fire and smoke forced numerous fire crews from the second floor to the first then immediately out the front door, the department added.

Decatur fire said heavy fire and smoke conditions ravaged the historical stone building for the next two hours as mutual aid aerial units were called to tamp the flames.

The museum, which was built and first occupied in the spring of 1893 was ultimately destroyed.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported by first responders. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

According to Decatur fire, nearby City of Decatur Police and Development Services buildings sustained smoke and odor damage.