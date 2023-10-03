Michael Irvin attorneys will share Marriott video, move the lawsuit to Arizona

Irvin has adamantly denied any wrongdoing in the case, though Marriott alleged that Irvin touched a hotel employee's arm without her consent.

DALLAS — Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin's attorneys on Tuesday plan to share video of Irvin at Phoenix hotel where an alleged incident got him sent home from Super Bowl coverage last month.

The video release, which is expected to happen during an 11 a.m. press conference, comes as Irvin's attorneys are moving his $100 million lawsuit against Marriott to a court in Arizona, dismissing the case in North Texas.

Irvin's attorney, Levi McCathern, confirmed the case was being re-filed in Arizona.

McCathern on Monday filed a notice of dismissal in the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Sherman.

Irvin has adamantly denied any wrongdoing in the case, though Marriott alleged that Irvin touched a hotel employee's arm without her consent during an interaction in the lobby during the week of the Super Bowl.

The interaction made the employee "visibly uncomfortable," Marriott attorneys said in a court filing last week.

Irvin then reportedly asked her whether she knew anything about "having a big Black man inside of [her]," the motion states. The victim reportedly said the comments were inappropriate and that she didn't want to discuss it further. Irvin then reportedly tried to grab her hand again and said he was "sorry if he brought up bad memories" for her.

The victim reportedly pulled her hand away, the motion details, and tried to back away as Irvin continued moving toward her. Two other hotel employees reportedly noticed the victim's look of concern and began moving toward the two. Irvin reportedly then said "security" had noticed him and extended his hand for another handshake, which she returned, "wanting the interaction to end."

Last week, Irvin, along with McCathern, held a press conference denying the allegations.

"I know I didn't do anything wrong," Irvin said. "I know I didn't do anything wrong. And I was trying to do everything right."

In Irvin's lawsuit, which is filed in Collin County where he lives, Irvin's attorneys accused Marriott's employees and management of "inaccurately and inflammatorily" accusing Irvin of misconduct.

The lawsuit said Irvin had a "brief, friendly interaction with a Marriott employee lasting no longer than one minute" as he arrived back at the hotel Sunday night.