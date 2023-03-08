Michael Irvin holding press conference after suing hotel for $100M over Super Bowl allegations

Irvin sued an Arizona Marriott hotel over allegations that got him sent home from Super Bowl coverage.

DALLAS — Former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin will hold a news conference on Wednesday to address an incident involving a female hotel staffer in Arizona, which led to Irvin being sent home from Super Bowl coverage.

WFAA plans to stream the news conference when it begins at 10:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday.

Irvin sued the Arizona Marriott hotel for $100 million in damages over the allegations. He has denied the allegations that he had any inappropriate physical conduct between him and the woman.

Irvin has asked eyewitnesses to the alleged incident to be available, according to a press release.

In his lawsuit, which is filed in Collin County where he lives, Irvin's attorneys accused Marriott's employees and management of "inaccurately and inflammatorily" accusing Irvin of misconduct.

The lawsuit said Irvin had a "brief, friendly interaction with a Marriott employee lasting no longer than one minute" as he arrived back at the hotel Sunday night.

"Witnesses have verified that Mr. Irvin, casually exchanged pleasantries with one of the hotel employees, Mr. Irvin shook her hand, and went to his room alone," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said Irving "appreciates spending time with his fans," including taking pictures and talking with them, and that his interaction with the Marriott employee "was no different and witness testimony will prove this to be the case."

"Nonetheless, Marriott recklessly reported to the NFL that Mr. Irvin had somehow acted inappropriately even though in this brief interaction with multiple witnesses, nothing took place other than a friendly interaction that ended with a polite handshake," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said Irvin then went upstairs to his room. After he fell asleep, he was "shockingly woken up" by security and removed from the hotel. WFAA reached out to Marriott for a comment on the lawsuit when it was filed and they did not respond. Irvin's lawyer, Levi G. McCathern, told WFAA that his office had reached out to the hotel to talk about the situation but "they refused to speak to us."

Irvin, McCathern, and Irvin's agent will be present at the press conference. The press conference comes one day after a judge ordered Marriott to provide Irvin “any and all video recordings, written reports, and/or witness statements gathered” that pertain to Irvin’s February visit at the Arizona hotel by March 7 at 5 p.m.