2 men shot, killed by resident during burglary, police say

Police said the apartment resident told officers he was shot at by two men during a burglary and he returned fire to defend himself.

GARLAND, Texas — Two men have been shot and killed during a burglary at an apartment complex in Garland, police said Saturday.

The Garland Police Department (GPD) said officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday to a burglary in progress call where shots were fired at the Woodlands at the Preserve, which is located in the 4300 block of North Garland Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found two men who had suffered gunshot wounds. One of the men was inside of an apartment residence and the other was outside. Police said paramedics responded to the scene as well, but both men died from their injuries.

Garland police said the resident of the apartment told officers that the two men forced entry into his apartment and began shooting at him. The resident told the officers that he returned fire to defend himself, police said.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has not yet identified the men who were killed, Garland police said in a release.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said, and detectives are trying to determine why the individuals targeted this specific apartment.

No further information was immediately available.