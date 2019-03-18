Brick Fest Live comes to Dallas this weekend for LEGO fans

Fans can meet Manny and Nestor from LEGO Masters season 1 at the convention.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — LEGO lovers, rejoice!

For two days only, enthusiasts of bricks, LEGOs and crafts can enjoy life-size brick models, enjoy hands-on activities and a giant brick pit, and meet contestants from the LEGO Masters TV show and screen-quality cosplayers.

On March 18 and 19, Brick Fest Live will be at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.

General admission tickets are 20% off the retail price of $19.99 and the VIP tickets are also going on a discount from its original price of $37.99.

Special guests at Brick Fest Live vary by location. For Dallas, fans will be able to meet Manny and Nestor from LEGO Masters season 1. Here is a schedule of their meet and greets:

Saturday, March 18

9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For a look at more events happening in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend, visit our weekend guide.