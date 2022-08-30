1 killed, 1 hospitalized in rollover Granbury crash, police say

Police said a 2016 Jeep Wrangler left the roadway and flipped, and a passenger was ejected. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

GRANBURY, Texas — A woman died in a single vehicle crash over the weekend along U.S. Hwy. 337 in Granbury, police confirmed to WFAA on Tuesday.

The Granbury Police Department (GPD) said officers were dispatched on Aug. 28 to the 5800 block of U.S. Hwy. 377E for a major accident. Police said a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 25-year-old woman was headed westbound on the highway when the Jeep left the roadway and flipped.

A passenger of the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman, was ejected, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported a Fort Worth hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.