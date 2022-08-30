x
Child sex abuse suspect fatally shot himself as officers closed in, Dallas police say

Police learned that a suspect who was wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child was found at a hotel.
DALLAS — A child sex assault suspect died after shooting himself while authorities tried to arrest him in Northwest Dallas on Tuesday, police said.

The incident unfolded at a La Quinta Inn in the 8300 block of John Carpenter Freeway, near Empire Central Drive.

Police learned that a suspect who was wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child was found at the hotel.

When members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force surrounded the suspect's car, the suspect shot himself with a handgun, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name and case information have not been released.

Police are investigating the incident.

