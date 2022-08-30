Child sex abuse suspect fatally shot himself as officers closed in, Dallas police say

Police learned that a suspect who was wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child was found at a hotel.

DALLAS — A child sex assault suspect died after shooting himself while authorities tried to arrest him in Northwest Dallas on Tuesday, police said.

The incident unfolded at a La Quinta Inn in the 8300 block of John Carpenter Freeway, near Empire Central Drive.

When members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force surrounded the suspect's car, the suspect shot himself with a handgun, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name and case information have not been released.