1 person taken to hospital after an explosion at Fort Worth facility

The incident happened just after noon, officials say.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Crews are battling a fire at a commercial facility in Fort Worth after officials said there was an explosion.

Officials said the explosion happened just after noon at a facility located in the 5400 block of Wilbarger Street.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department (FWFD), the incident was the result of an "industrial accident with a fire." One patient was flown to Parkland Hospital by CareFlight, fire officials told WFAA.

The fire department said its hazardous materials team is on scene with fire investigators searching for the cause and to contain any environmental issues.

FWFD told WFAA the situation was under control.