12 hospitalized for apparent carbon monoxide poisoning at Irving home, officials say

IRVING, Texas — Twelve people were hospitalized after suffering from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday at a home in Irving, officials said.

The Irving Fire Department said they responded to a medical emergency in the 3500 block of Briarcliff Court North around 6 a.m.

When they got there, they found 12 people who were showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. First responders called for more help, and everyone in the house was taken to a hospital to get checked out.

Officials said the victims were in stable condition, but more information was not released.

According to the fire department, the carbon monoxide came from a gas powered generator that was running in the garage of the home.

"We urge the public to only use generators at least 20 feet away from your home with the [exhaust] pointed away," a fire official told WFAA.