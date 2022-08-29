17-year-old boy shot and killed in Denton County, officials say

Brayan Alvarez was identified as the victim, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

LITTLE ELM, Texas — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Denton County, authorities said.

Deputies had responded around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive near Little Elm, in an unincorporated area of Denton County.

When they arrived, they found Alvarez was wounded by a gunshot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said.

More information about the shooting was not released. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact investigator Lt. Kincy Lloyd at 940-349-1677 or by email at kincy.lloyd@dentoncounty.gov.

Alvarez's death was amid a violent weekend involving juveniles in North Texas.

In Fort Worth on Sunday, a 5-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were fatally shot in a drive-by, and an 18-month-old child was injured. Also on Sunday, in southeast Dallas, a 5-year-old child was shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles.