Authorities hope someone saw something and will come forward with information about a deadly shooting near Lake Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A law enforcement officer shot and killed in the Atascocita area late Sunday has been identified as Deputy Constable Omar Ursin, according to Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton.

“It is with heavy hearts and utter disbelief that we share the tragic news of the senseless murder of one of our own, Deputy Omar Ursin,” Eagleton said in a post on social media. “We ask that you pray for Deputy Omar Ursin’s family, friends and all of us who are devastated by the loss of our brother. Rest in Peace Deputy Ursin, we’ve got it from here.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the deadly shooting around 8 p.m. on Madera Run Parkway near Lake Houston. Homicide investigators said the shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m.

Eagleton said Ursin, 37, who was off duty at the time, was picking up dinner for his family when someone shot and killed him while he was driving his family's vehicle on Madera Run Parkway.

Gonzalez said Ursin was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators said they are not sure as to why Ursin was targeted in the deadly shooting.

“The reason for the shooting is unknown. We don’t know if it’s road rage. We don’t know if it has to do with him being law enforcement,” Sgt. Dennis Wolford with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit said. “We are still trying to determine that, but we are asking for the public’s help.”

The sheriff also asked residents in The Groves neighborhood with video surveillance cameras to review footage to see if they can see anything.

Gonzalez said the suspect vehicle in the shooting left the scene heading eastbound on Madera Run Parkway and then turned northbound on Olympic National Drive. He said investigators believe the shots were fired as the vehicles were in front of West Lake Middle School.

It is with heavy hearts and utter disbelief that we share the tragic news of the senseless murder of one of our own,... Posted by Harris County Constable Pct. 3 - Constable Sherman Eagleton on Sunday, August 28, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).