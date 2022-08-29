5-year-old shot during gunfire between vehicles, Dallas police say

According to police, the child is in stable condition, but no one has been arrested.

DALLAS — A 5-year-old child was shot during an apparent exchange of gunfire between vehicles in Dallas on Sunday night, police said.

Police said officers got a call about the child suffering from a gunshot wound at around 9 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carbona Drive, near Loop 12 and Lake June Road in southeast Dallas.

Investigators believe people in two vehicles were shooting at each other, which resulted in the child being struck. The suspect's vehicle left the area.

Police told WFAA that the 5-year-old was in stable condition at a hospital on Monday morning.

No other information is available at this time.