Two arrested after firing at officers during pursuit through Fort Worth and Haltom City, officials say

The suspects crashed at 820 and the bridge at 377 around 11:30 Tuesday morning, officials say.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two suspects are in custody after shooting at officers during a pursuit, eventually leading to a crash in Haltom City, officials say.

Two suspects fled Tuesday morning after Fort Worth police officers tried to perform a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, Haltom City police said.

Haltom City police said its officers were called in to assist Fort Worth officers during the pursuit.

At one point, the suspects reportedly began firing at officers before crashing at 820 and the bridge at 377 in Haltom City, Fort Worth police told WFAA.

Fort Worth police said that all officers involved in the pursuit were okay, and the two suspects, only described as a man and a woman at this time, were taken into custody around 11:30 a.m.

The northbound lanes of 377 at Springlake is closed as crews work to clear the scene. The investigation is ongoing.