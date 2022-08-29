3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas

Police in North Texas reported five people under 18 years old that were shot within 24 hours. Three of them died.

DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said.

Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.

The shootings happened in separate incidents in Fort Worth, Denton County and Dallas.

Here's what we know about each shooting involving juvenile victims:

Fort Worth

Officials identified two victims who died in a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth as 5-year-old Rayshard Scott and 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe.

An 18-month-old boy was also injured in the incident but is expected to survive, police said.

Police on Sunday said they responded to the shooting around 2:15 p.m. in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive in the northern area of the city. Officers arrived and found the three victims at the home where the shooting was reported, police said.

The victims were transported to a hospital, where Scott and Monroe died.

According to police, it's believed an unknown number of suspects drove by the home and started firing at the victims who were in the front yard. The suspects then drove away.

No arrests have been made.

Later Monday, officials at Bryson Elementary School in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district confirmed that one of the victims, Scott, was a student there. The school also confirmed that Monroe had also attended schools in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw district.

"Our hearts are heavy for the family and friends affected, and we appreciate your continued support of our students and staff during this time," Principal Vaughn Flagler said in a letter to parents and the community.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is urged to call police at 817-392-4336.

Denton County

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Denton County, authorities said.

Brayan Alvarez was identified as the victim, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies had responded around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive near Little Elm, in an unincorporated area of Denton County.

When they arrived, they found Alvarez was wounded by a gunshot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said.

More information about the shooting was not released. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact investigator Lt. Kincy Lloyd at 940-349-1677 or by email at kincy.lloyd@dentoncounty.gov.

Dallas

A 5-year-old child was shot during an apparent exchange of gunfire between vehicles in Dallas on Sunday night, police said.

Police said officers got a call about the child suffering from a gunshot wound at around 9 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carbona Drive, near Loop 12 and Lake June Road in southeast Dallas.

Investigators believe people in two vehicles were shooting at each other, which resulted in the child being struck. The suspect's vehicle left the area.