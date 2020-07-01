Garland police shot a man who charged at them with a machete around 6 p.m. Monday night in the 1400 block of South Third Street, police said.

Police found the man hitting other vehicles with a machete before charging toward the police with the knife in his hand, police said. When he charged the police shot him.

The man made comments indicating he wanted the officers to harm and/or kill him, police said.

The man had non-life-threatening injuries, and no officers were injured, police said.

Police have released no other information on the incident.

