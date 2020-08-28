Friends, neighbors react after man on FBI Most Wanted list arrested for killing daughters

Yaser Said allegedly shot and killed his teenage daughters on New Year's Day 2008 for dating non-Muslim boys

JUSTIN, Texas — After 13 years of searching the globe, the FBI captured Yaser Said just 30 miles from where he allegedly killed his 17 and 18-year-old daughters, Sarah and Amina.

Gary Burton saw Said but never knew his neighbor in Justin had been on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list since 2014, until FBI SWAT arrested Said Wednesday. Burton doesn’t know how long Said may have been in the home.

“It’s kind of terrifying. I didn’t know what to think,” Burton said. “Someone living here that close to you is kind of scary.”

Ruth Trotter’s son dated Amina Said for about four years before her death, and Trotter has kept the case in the spotlight.

“Throughout the night I was just very emotional,” Totter said. “With him being at large, one year, two years, three years, a decade, it was difficult.”

Detectives say Sarah and Amina told police when they were younger that Said had sexually abused them.

On New Year’s Day 2008, they say Said drove the girls in a cab to the Omni Hotel in Irving and shot them multiple times. Police believe he was angry they were dating non-Muslim boys.

Sarah was able to call 911 and name her father as her killer before she died.

The FBI has also arrested Said’s son Islam and his brother Yassim in Euless for harboring him.

With an $100,000 reward, they chased thousands of tips and an agent even postponed retirement.

"We have tirelessly followed every lead, never losing hope that we would one day locate and arrest Yaser Said,” Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey said Wednesday. “This is one of the days that make this difficult job really pay off.”

Property records show the owner of the Justin home has the last name, "Said," but it’s unclear what their relationship is to Yaser Said.

Trotter says she was always convinced Yasser would stay in North Texas.

“There’s no way he could have done it by himself,” she said.

Officials say they’re still investigating who else helped him stay on the run.

“We do expect that there were others who provided aid and comfort to this fugitive for a long period of time,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said Wednesday.