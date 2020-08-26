Family appeals to community to find suspect in homicide of 16-year-old Sara Alvarez

The 16-year-old, her cousins and other kids from Lakeside Apartments on Community Drive in Dallas were playing hide-and-seek when shots rang out.

For days, the family of 16-year-old Sara Alvarez has posted videos on social media showing their grief and asking the community to come forth with information.

"We [my sister and I] were sitting outside watching the kids play," Janet Valleza, Sara Alvarez’s mom told WFAA in Spanish.

Janet Valleza ran to find her daughter.

“In five minutes, our whole lives changed,” said Alicia Valleza, Janet Valleza’s sister.

“I found her shot in the back and there wasn’t anything I could do,” Janet Valleza said in Spanish.

On August 15, bullet holes riddled the complex units and parked cars, the mother of two said. No one was injured but Sara Alvarez.

“She didn’t deserve this. It was an injustice,” said Sara's older brother Francisco Alvarez. Sara had just spent a few days with Francisco in Baytown. He recalls telling his sister he would teach her to drive his truck.

On August 25, the Dallas Police Department identified 29-year-old, Jose Mancha-Solis, as the suspect in the homicide of Sara Alvarez. An arrest warrant has been issued for Mancha-Solis for murder.

"It is a bit comforting, but nothing will bring back my daughter," Janet Valleza said.

The teen had dreams of becoming a veterinarian and was excited to start her junior year where she would begin to take cosmetology classes. She loved make-up and doing her hair, her mom said.

“We need justice, so this does not continue to happen,” Janet Valleza said.

According to data provided by the Dallas Public Safety Committee on August 10, crimes against persons have increased by 3.2% since this time in 2019. As of July 31, 2020, the department reported 128 homicides - one less than last year.

Janet Valleza said she understands the fear of speaking up but urged anyone with any information to come forward so they can prevent another family from having to go through this pain.