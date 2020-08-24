Fort Worth man arrested following domestic disturbance, fatal shooting of woman

A 24-year-old man from Fort Worth was arrested after police say he fatally shot a woman at the Margaritaville Resort Casino hotel in Shreveport, La.
Garrett Benson is being held at the Bossier Parrish Maximum Security Jail and is facing a charge of second-degree murder. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Police officers were called at 2:17 a.m. Saturday to a domestic disturbance call at 777 Margaritaville Way.
In one of the hotel rooms, police found a woman who was dead with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Investigators identified Benson as the suspect and arrested him.
The woman's name has not been released, pending next of kin notification.