Fort Worth man arrested following domestic disturbance, fatal shooting of woman

A 24-year-old man from Fort Worth was arrested after police say he fatally shot a woman at the Margaritaville Resort Casino hotel in Shreveport, La.

Garrett Benson is being held at the Bossier Parrish Maximum Security Jail and is facing a charge of second-degree murder. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Police officers were called at 2:17 a.m. Saturday to a domestic disturbance call at 777 Margaritaville Way.

In one of the hotel rooms, police found a woman who was dead with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Investigators identified Benson as the suspect and arrested him.