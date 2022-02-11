WFAA's Friday Night Football to broadcast special Thursday night matchup of Melissa/Lovejoy

With teams all over North Texas moving games to Thursday night, WFAA will spotlight a district title game between two high-octane football teams.

LUCAS, Texas — Hope you like points. This game figures to have lots of them.

This week, Friday Night Football spotlights a district title game in 7-5A Division II, as the 9th-ranked Lovejoy Leopards host the Melissa Cardinals.

This game has been moved from Friday back to Thursday night, due to the impending weather forecast for Friday night. It is now a 7:30 kickoff on Thursday.

And thank the weather and football gods for that. Because this game deserves to be played in good weather. Both these teams can score a bunch.

Lovejoy comes into the game leading all of North Texas's 5A teams, with over 511 yards per game. And the Leopards offense is second in scoring, at 53.7 points per game. Melissa is hot on their heels, averaging over 468 yards per game, and scoring 46.1 points per game.

Both teams have scored 50+ points in several games this season, and Lovejoy also has a 63-point performance and two 70-point performances.

Again, hope you like points.

Lovejoy is led by their four-headed monster at wide receiver. Kyle Parker, Parker Livingstone, Jaxson Lavender, and Daylon McCutcheon are all Division I talents. They present an embarrassment of riches for quarterback Brayden Hagle to sling the ball all around the yard. And running back Matthew Mainord can also gash the defense, averaging just shy of 8 yards per carry this season.

How good is Kyle Parker? Earlier this season against the top-ranked 5A-Division II team in Texas, Argyle, Parker tallied an absurd stat line of 23 receptions, 341 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

Yeah.

Melissa has a similarly potent offense, led by quarterback Trever Ham. Ham has thrown for over 2200 yards and 32 touchdowns on the season, while throwing only six interceptions on the year. His receiving corps is highlighted by Karson Maynard, Jayvon Smith, and Lincoln Dunn, with tight end Gunnar Wilson.

Defensively, the Cardinals are led by 4-star defensive end Nigel Smith, linebacker Caleb Otlewski, and safety Jacob Fields. The Leopards defense features defensive lineman Zach Bahner, linebackers Bennett Slaughter and Chase Bogle, and defensive back Roddy Mapps.