Here are WFAA's 5 biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — Ten weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend.

Below are WFAA's top DFW high school football matchups this week:

Lovejoy (7-2, 6-0) vs Melissa (7-2, 6-0)

It's the District 7-5A-II district championship game. This game was moved from Friday night to Thursday due to inclement weather. Unquestionably the best two teams in the district, both with undefeated district records.

Both squads have high-octane offenses, too, so expect a shootout in this one. Lovejoy is scoring just over 53 points per game this season, and Melissa puts up 46 per game.

Melissa lost its first two games – including a one-point loss to China Spring – and have since rattled off seven wins in a row. Lovejoy, meanwhile, lost early season matchups to Argyle and North Crowley, but have dominated district play.

Be sure to join Leslie and Harrison for this one on WFAA's YouTube channel.

This game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Leopard Stadium.

Red Oak (8-1, 6-1) vs Midlothian (9-0, 7-0)

The District 4-5A-I title is on the line as the top two teams battle in the final week of their seasons.

Midlothian has won every game thus far, and Red Oak's only loss of the season was a one-point overtime loss to Lake Belton. Midlothian is off to its best start since 1984 and ranks fifth among all Dallas-area 5A teams in rushing yards per game (294.22).

Midlothian beat Red Oak in 2021, but Red Oak took this matchup in 2020.

This game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to Thursday due to inclement weather.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium.

South Oak Cliff (6-3, 4-0) vs Woodrow Wilson (5-4, 4-0)

We have another district championship on the line in this one. The winner of this game will be the top seed from District 6-5A-II with the runner up coming in second place.

Defending state champion South Oak Cliff has won six games in a row after struggling in a difficult non-district slate that included Duncanville, Lancaster and DeSoto. South Oak Cliff has shut out every single one of its district opponents, outscoring them 264-0.

Woodrow Wilson also comes into this matchup undefeated in district play after struggling in a non-district slate. Their only wins of the season have been against district opponents.

This game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Forrester Stadium.

Midlothian Heritage (8-1, 6-0) vs Everman (8-1, 6-0)

Midlothian Heritage and Everman will square off for the District 5-5A-II championship as the top two undefeated teams in the district. Ironically, both teams' only loss of the season came at the hands of the same opponent: Stephenville.

Midlothian Heritage lost a non-district matchup to Stephenville in their season opener by a touchdown, 49-42. Everman's loss to Stephenville came one week later, falling by one point, 62-61.

Midlothian Heritage is seeking its first outright district title since 2019, and Everman hasn’t won an outright district title since 2017.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Everman’s J E Marr Stadium.

Ferris (4-5, 4-0) vs Glen Rose (8-1, 4-0)

Ferris lost all five of its non-district games, but rattled off four wins in a row in district play, setting them up to potentially be a .500 district champion.

Standing in their way of a district title is Glen Rose, who are sitting at 8-1 overall and also undefeated thus far in district. Both teams are coming off dominant shutout performances, with Ferris winning 76-0 over Venus and Glen Rose winning 58-0 over Benbrook.

This game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium.

Dunbar (5-4, 5-1) vs Kennedale (6-3, 5-1)

Playoff seeding is paramount in this matchup for the District 6-4A-I title. Dunbar controls its won destiny: win and get the title. If Kennedale wins, they need Lake Worth (also 5-1 in district) to lose to Eastern Hills.

Dunbar set up the three-way tie for first place with a crucial 14-10 win over Lake Worth last week.

Kennedale, however, comes into the matchup off of three straight shutouts (67-0, 58-0 and 38-0) after its 10-3 loss to Lake Worth in October.

This game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kennedale Stadium.

Denton (4-5, 2-3) vs Lake Dallas (6-3, 2-3)

The pressure will be on, but this game isn't for a district title. Instead, this is a one-game play-in for a playoff spot. Denton and Lake Dallas are vying for the final postseason berth in District 3-5A-II.

Winner moves on. Loser's season is over. Not much more to say than that. Play ball!

This game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to Thursday due to inclement weather. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Falcon Stadium.

