Inclement weather in DFW has rescheduled some high school football games. Here's when they'll be played

Some high school football games scheduled for Friday are being rescheduled in anticipation of the threat of severe storms.

DALLAS — The WFAA weather team has forecasted a round of thunderstorms for Friday evening, which has prompted numerous high school football games originally scheduled for Friday to be rescheduled.

Here's the timeline of where and when we are expecting storms.

WFAA's Friday Night Football Game of the Week, Lovejoy vs. Melissa, was rescheduled from Friday to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. You can watch WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie and former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison cover this game on WFAA's YouTube channel.

Fort Worth ISD said most of the varsity football games planned for Friday night will be moved to Thursday night, Nov. 3. The district will be holding a double-header at three different venues.

Burleson ISD

Thursday:

Centennial vs. Azle has been moved from Friday to Thursday 7 p.m. at Burleson ISD Stadium.

Burleson vs. Arlington Seguin has been moved from Friday to Thursday 7 p.m. at Arlington ISD's Cravens Field.

Fort Worth ISD

Here is a breakdown of those FWISD changes:

Thursday mid-afternoon:

Trimble Tech will play Grapevine at Farrington Field at 5 p.m.

South Hills will take on Saginaw at Clark Stadium at 5 p.m.

Western Hills will play Diamond Hill-Jarvis at Handley Field at 5 p.m.

Thursday evening: Game two of the double-headers will commence as soon as possible following game one, with a scheduled start time at 7:30 p.m.

Paschal will take on Weatherford at Farrington Field at 7:30 p.m.

Polytechnic meets Southwest at Clark Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

North Side plays Arlington Heights at Handley Field at 7:30 p.m.

Carter-Riverside will play at Castleberry at 7 p.m.

Friday:

The only FWISD team scheduled to play on Friday, Nov. 4 is Dunbar at Kennedale at 7 p.m.

Frisco ISD

Here is a breakdown of the Frisco ISD changes:

Thursday:

Lone Star vs. Heritage has been moved to Allen’s Eagle Stadium, at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Panther Creek at Celina has been moved from Friday to Thursday at 7 p.m.

Lebanon Trail vs. Centennial has been moved from Friday to Thursday 7 p.m. at Toyota Stadium.

Garland ISD

Thursday:

North Garland vs. Sachse has been moved to Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:00 pm.

Friday:

Lakeview Centennial vs. Naaman Forest is still scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Richardson ISD

Friday:

Richardson ISD is hosting one varsity football game, which is set for kickoff on Friday, officials said.

Richardson Pearce vs. Highland Park is still scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at Richardson's Eagle-Mustang Stadium.

Stephenville ISD

Thursday:

Stephenville vs. La Vega has been moved from Friday to Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at La Vega High School in Waco.

WFAA has also reached out to Dallas ISD, Denton ISD and Plano ISD.