Forum for Fort Worth PD chief finalists adjusted for pandemic safety

Fewer than 150 people will be able to attend the event in person, said Fort Worth Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa. But it'll be available online and on FWTV.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth residents will have a chance to hear from the six finalists in the running to become the city's next police chief on Thursday night -- and the finalists will have a chance to hear from the public.

The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. and is being held inside the ballroom at the Fort Worth Convention Center. But the forum will look much different than previous forums because of the pandemic.

That starts with limiting in-person attendance. Fewer than 150 chairs will be set up in the ballroom that usually holds more than 3,000 people. Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa says city staff and family members of the candidates will also be there, allowing for about 100 members of the public to attend.

The forum will be streamed in this article and on the WFAA YouTube page.

"We did want a component to allow people to come in person if they'd like," Chapa said. "Having some people in the audience helps the candidates actually feel like they're speaking to people there."

He added that people in attendance might also "get a little better perspective of [the finalists'] demeanor, how they command a room," he said.

For those who do attend, masks are mandatory and they'll be taking temperatures at the doors.

In recent weeks, the city had asked the public to submit questions for the candidates; Chapa said they received about 100. There are some clear themes to the questions, Chapa said, and they'll be addressed Thursday night.

"Things like community policing, reduction in crime -- especially violent crime that's gone up in the last year or so," Chapa said. He also said police recruiting and police morale were themes to be touched on.

The majority of people will watch online; the forum will be live-streamed on social media, FWTV and on the city's web site.

The six finalists are mainly from Texas, with one from Nevada:

Wendy Baimbridge, Houston PD Assistant Chief

Troy Gay, Austin PD Assistant Chief

Christopher C. Jones, Las Vegas Municipal Police Department Assistant Sheriff

Derick D. Miller, Carrollton Police Chief

Neil Noakes, FWPD Deputy Chief

Julie Swearingin, FWPD Assistant Chief

"I'm excited that so many very qualified, strong candidates were interested in our job," Chapa said.