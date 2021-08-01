City of Fort Worth asks residents to send questions for police chief finalists by Jan. 13

The deadline is one day before a community meeting scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

The City of Fort Worth is asking the community to send questions for its six police chief finalists by Jan. 13.

The deadline is one day before a community meeting scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Fort Worth Convention Center Ballroom at 1201 Houston St.

Wendy Baimbridge - assistant chief of the Houston Police Department

Troy Gay - assistant chief at the Austin Police Department

Christopher C. Jones - assistant sheriff with the Las Vegas Municipal Police Department

Derick D. Miller - chief of Carrollton Police Department

Neil Noakes - deputy chief of the Fort Worth Police Department

Julie A. Swearingin - assistant chief of the Fort Worth Police Department

Comments and questions for the candidates can be sent online.

City officials said the finalists were selected from a pool of more than 50 applicants.

The Jan. 14 meeting will be live streamed on FWTV, the city’s website, and social media.

Send questions for police chief candidates by Jan. 13 https://t.co/4Eu4HM18T1 — City of Fort Worth (@CityofFortWorth) January 8, 2021

Chief Ed Kraus took over as interim chief for the fired Chief Joel Fitzgerald in May 2019 and was sworn in as chief last December. Kraus announced his resignation in July, following a summer of civil rights protests across the country. He said he would stay on as interim chief of police until his replacement was hired.

Dallas recently named Eddie Garcia as police chief last month. Garcia served at the San Jose Police Department for 29 years. He is expected to start his new role on Feb. 3.