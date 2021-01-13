Plano fire chief hospitalized with COVID-19, officials confirm

Chief Sam Greif has been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus for a week and a half.

Plano Fire Chief Sam Greif has been hospitalized with COVID-19, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The chief has been in the hospital with the disease for a week and a half, he told WFAA on Wednesday. He said he started to feel ill at the end of the year.

Greif said he has not been able to see his family in a long while and misses them, he said.

His son, a firefighter in Fort Worth, was the first there to receive the vaccine, Greif added.

Greif has been the Plano fire chief since June 2015. He began his career as a paramedic in 1982 and joined the Fort Worth Fire Department in 1985, where he served for 30 years.