COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County ICU beds are 96% full, 30% are coronavirus patients

Gov. Greg Abbott traveled to Arlington Monday to tour a mass COVID-19 vaccination site with state and local leaders.

Over the weekend, Texas announced it was opening 28 large-scale hub locations. In addition, to reach smaller communities across the state, Abbott said vaccine doses would be delivered to 206 smaller locations.

This news comes as the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the state at large reports a decline in available ICU beds.

The state of Texas reported 13,397 people hospitalized due to coronavirus, with just 614 ICU beds available in the whole state. Trauma Service Area E in North Texas is down from 63 available ICU beds on Sunday to just 46 available ICU beds on Monday.

The state also reported 13,308 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 56 more deaths Monday.

Dallas County's ICU beds are 81% occupied

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,867 new, positive cases of coronavirus Monday. That new number consists of 1,813 confirmed positive cases and 54 probable cases from antigen testing, county officials said.

Including Monday's report, Dallas County now sits at 219,086 total cases of coronavirus: 194,380 confirmed cases and 24,706 probable cases from antigen testing.

As of Sunday, there are only 170 ICU beds available in Dallas County, according to data from the 25 reporting hospitals in Dallas County. That number is 81% of all ICU beds in the county. Currently, 76% of all of the county's hospital beds are occupied.

Four more people were reported dead from coronavirus Monday. That number brings Dallas County to 1,777 people who have died from coronavirus since tracking began in March.

One of the four people reported dead, a Richardson man in his 50s, was hospitalized with underlying high-risk health conditions, and the other three were critically ill with underlying high-risk health conditions. They are:

A Cedar Hill man in his 60s

A Richardson man in his 70s

A DeSoto man in his 70s

Tarrant County reports more than 2,000 new cases and 21 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported 2,187 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 21 deaths Monday. The county has now reported a cumulative total of 178,977 cases of coronavirus since tracking began in March: 155,378 confirmed and 25,399 probable, according to county health data.

Tarrant County's ICU beds are currently 96% occupied, according to the county's coronavirus dashboard. Of total patients in the hospital, 30% are COVID-19 patients.

So far, 1,732 people in Tarrant County have died from coronavirus. The 21 people reported dead Monday all had underlying health conditions, health officials said. They are:

A man from Fort Worth in his 90s

A woman from North Richland Hills in her 90s

A man and woman from North Richland Hills, both in their 80s

Two women from Arlington, both in their 80s

A woman from Arlington in her 70s

A woman from Fort Worth in her 70s

Two women from Arlington, both in their 60s

Three men from Fort Worth, all in their 60s

A man and woman from Fort Worth, both in their 50s

A woman from Grand Prairie in her 50s

A woman from Haltom City in her 50s

A man from Sansom Park in his 40s

Two men and a woman from Arlington, all in their 40s

Denton County reports 476 new coronavirus cases and four deaths

Denton County Public Health reported 476 new cases of coronavirus and four more deaths from the disease Monday, bringing the county's totals to 43,580 cumulative cases and 237 dead from coronavirus since tracking began in March.

Those reported dead are: