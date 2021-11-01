Mavericks-Pelicans game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Dallas doesn't have the requisite eight players necessary to play Monday night, according to multiple media reports.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans game scheduled for Monday night has been postponed by the NBA, due to the league's health and safety protocols.

A recent spate of COVID-19 cases within the Mavericks organization has left them without the requisite eight players necessary to take part in an official NBA game, according to multiple reports including from ESPN.

Dallas initially had a positive coronavirus case when they were in Denver, leading to three total players remaining in Colorado, in accordance with protocols. Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Josh Richardson all stayed behind in Denver due to contact tracing.

Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber subsequently tested positive upon the team's return to Texas, according to reports. That positive test forced Dallas to shut down their practice facility on Sunday.

Breaking: The Mavericks-Pelicans game has been postponed because Dallas doesn't have the eight eligible players, according to ESPN and multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/eftr43ev4U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2021

A day later, their game against New Orleans was postponed.

The NBA also said in their release about the postponement that the league and the player's association would meet on Monday to discuss modifications to the NBA's health and safety protocols.