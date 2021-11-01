Mavericks-Pelicans game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans game scheduled for Monday night has been postponed by the NBA, due to the league's health and safety protocols.
A recent spate of COVID-19 cases within the Mavericks organization has left them without the requisite eight players necessary to take part in an official NBA game, according to multiple reports including from ESPN.
Dallas initially had a positive coronavirus case when they were in Denver, leading to three total players remaining in Colorado, in accordance with protocols. Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Josh Richardson all stayed behind in Denver due to contact tracing.
Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber subsequently tested positive upon the team's return to Texas, according to reports. That positive test forced Dallas to shut down their practice facility on Sunday.
A day later, their game against New Orleans was postponed.
The NBA also said in their release about the postponement that the league and the player's association would meet on Monday to discuss modifications to the NBA's health and safety protocols.
The Mavs-Pelicans game is the third NBA game to be rescheduled this season since the season began in December.