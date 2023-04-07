Here's what the know about the victims of the Como shooting

Police said three people were killed and another eight were injured from the shooting.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Eleven people were shot, three who died, in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como at about 11:40 p.m. on July 3, at the intersection of Diaz Avenue and Horne Street.

This was hours after the end of the neighborhood's annual Comofest.

Police said multiple shooting victims were in a parking lot when they arrived. It is believed that 10 of the victims are adults and one is a juvenile.

First responders at the scene said it was difficult to get to the victims since people were still trying to get out of the area. Some people were taken to hospitals in private vehicles, others via ambulance. Police had to drive one victim to an ambulance outside of the event.

This is the second shooting that happened shortly after Comofest.

In 2021, police said eight people were shot near a car wash on Horne Street, but no one was killed.

What we know about the victims

This section will be updated as we learn more about the victims of the shooting.

Killed:

Cynthia Santos, 22

Paul Willis, 18

Injured:

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker tweeted a response to Monday night's shooting:

"I am devastated by the news of a mass shooting in Fort Worth last night. My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city."