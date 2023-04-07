17 people shot in 3 separate shootings overnight in Fort Worth, police say

Eleven were shot at a neighborhood festival, and two separate fights in Fort Worth escalated into shootings, as well.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police responded to multiple calls for shootings that, collectively, left more than a dozen injured and three people dead.

Here is a breakdown:

5 shot at Fort Worth residence

Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 10:12 p.m. on July 3 to a private residence in the 2100 block of Christine Avenue for a shooting call. When officers got to the scene, they found three men who had been shot.

Officers were told a fight between a large group of people escalated into at least two people shooting guns.

The three victims at the scene were shot in the back, head and thigh, respectively. All three were transported to John Peter Smith Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Fort Worth police were also called to the 4000 block of Knox Street for a shooting call. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman had been shot.

The victims told police they were in a vehicle at Christine Avenue and were struck by gunfire. The woman was riding in the passenger seat, and the man was driving, police said. The woman was shot in the ankle, and the man received an injury to his hand from a possible gunshot wound or flying glass, Fort Worth police said.

A suspect was detained and the gang unit is investigating the incident, Fort Worth police said.

Eleven people were shot – three killed and eight injured – in the Como neighborhood at about 11:40 p.m. on July 3, hours after the end of its annual ComoFest.

Police said multiple shooting victims were in a parking lot when they arrived. It is believed that 10 of the victims are adults and one is a juvenile.

No one has been arrested at this time.

This is the second shooting that happened shortly after ComoFest.

In 2021, police said eight people were shot near a car wash on Horne Street, but no one was killed.

1 shot after fight at movie theater in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police said officers responded to a shooting call at the AMC theater on Hulen Boulevard at 1:33 a.m. on July 4.

When officers arrived, they learned the shooting resulted from a fight between a large group of people. Shots rang out and one man was struck. The victim's condition was unknown at this time.

Fort Worth police said its gang unit was investigating this shooting, as well.