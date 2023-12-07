Fort Worth police issue warning after shootings on Tarrant County roads

"Here in the state of texas, you have to be an adults to have a driver's license," Fort Worth police spokesperson Buddy Calzada said. "Make adult decisions."

FORT WORTH, Texas — After three shootings on Tarrant County roads, Fort Worth police warned drivers Wednesday against unnecessary honking, light flashing, and tailgating.

Public information officer Buddy Calzada also suggested drivers install dash cameras in their vehicles. Video recording devices may capture license plates, suspect descriptions and other details a victim could miss during a high-stress situation.

"If you see an aggressive driver, give them plenty of room," Calzada said. "Here in the state of Texas, you have to be an adult to have a driver's license. Make sure you make adult decisions."

Calzada said it's reasonable to expect more violence on roads during the summer because more people are traveling.

"It's just like anything else where you have a lot more individuals and a lot more people at one time," he said. "You may have more incidents take place, and that's exactly what's happened."

Police in Hurst are still looking for the person who shot into a vehicle Monday, killing a woman who was in the passenger seat. Her husband told detectives he made a hand gesture toward the other driver, who retaliated with gunfire.

Fort Worth Police have not yet identified a suspect in a suspected road rage shooting Tuesday morning on Interstate 35W. The victim survived a gunshot wound to the hand.

Investigators are still searching for the shooter in an unrelated incident that took place hours later, also on I-35W in Fort Worth. Authorities have not blamed road rage for that non-fatal incident.

Calzada said the Fort Worth Police Department does not have a dedicated road rage task force, but its traffic unit is "always watching" for signs of aggressive driving. Those officers work during peak traffic hours.

Some cities, including Arlington, have employed a road rage hotline for incidents that escalate to violence. Fort Worth does not have such a number.

Calzada instead encouraged people who see an aggressive driver to immediately call 911.

"We want to get it before it becomes more aggressive and, most important, before it becomes violent," Calzada said.

Fort Worth police also recommend leaving earlier to allow for more commute time. Ample time can prevent stressed driving.