Man shot in apparent road rage incident on I-35W in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that happened along Interstate 35W in Fort Worth early Tuesday.

Police said officers were dispatched on a shooting call around 5:20 a.m. to the 5000 block of the South Freeway service road, near Interstate 20. When officers arrived, they found a man who was the victim "of an apparent road rage incident," police said in a statement.

The man told officers that he was driving north on I-35W near East Felix Street when he had an "incident or exchange" with the driver of another vehicle, police said.

The victim told officers that as he approached Felix Street, the driver of the other vehicle shot at him, striking through his driver's side door and hitting him in the hand. The suspect then drove away, heading north on I-35W.

The victim was treated at the scene but did not have a life-threatening injury, police said.