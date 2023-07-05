'They destroyed my family' | Sister of slain ComoFest victim speaks

"She was already in pajamas. She told my mom she was going to sleep but [her friends] convinced her to go," said Cristina.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cynthia Santos told her family the night of Comofest she would only be out an hour. She never returned home.

WFAA met with Cynthia Santos' older sister Cristina Santos, who says her family is still numb over news of her sister's passing.

"She didn't deserve that...she did not. They destroyed my family...they really did. She was the anchor," said Cristina Santos.

Cynthia was one of five children. Her family describes her as having a strong personality. She was known for her unique red hair. She was also known to help in every way around the house like giving rides. Cynthia worked as a server at a local Mediterranean restaurant. Cynthia was also a homebody and was supposed to be home the night of Comofest.

"She was already in pajamas. She told my mom she was going to sleep but [her friends] convinced her to go," said Cristina.

Cristina Santos said she wants people to know her sister was not involved in the shooting. She had gone to the annual Comofest party with her best friend.

"We don't associate her with any of that," her sister said.

We're told Cynthia Santos was resuscitated twice. The third time would be her last.

"The bullet was too deep. It hit her spine. She didn't stand a chance," Cristina Santos said.

The second and third fatal victim are Paul Willis and Gabriella Navarrete, both 18 years old. Comofest was supposed to be a celebration, but it turned into tragedy.

"Part of me is missing. I come home and her car is here. I'm in my room, I still expect her to come in," said Cristina Santos.