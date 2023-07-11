Woman killed in North Texas road rage incident, police say

Police said the woman's husband told officers they were driving their mini-van when another vehicle fired several shots at them. His wife was struck and later died.

HURST, Texas — A 37-year-old woman has died after being shot during a road rage incident in Hurst on July 10, according to police.

The Hurst Police Department said officers were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. to the 1400 block of West Hurst Boulevard on a report that a female had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman's husband told officers they were driving their maroon 2017 KIA mini-van northbound on Loop 820 when they were involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle. The husband said someone in the other vehicle fired several shots at them, striking his wife.

The woman was taken to JPS Hospital, where she later died.

Hurst police said the suspect vehicle was described as a small, dark-color older model car.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective C. Jackson (817)788-7179.