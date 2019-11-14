FORT WORTH, Texas — Surviving the cold winter months can be difficult for anyone living on the streets. That's why a Fort Worth resident is collecting coats to keep his fellow Texans warm.

Michael Seymour and three of his coworkers from the insurance brokerage firm, Higginbotham, handed out coats Wednesday to people along Lancaster Avenue, a street where many people experiencing homelessness congregate.

Temperatures have dipped below freezing this week, leaving many those people in the cold.

While Seymour was out this week, he learned that people needed more than coats and warm clothing.

"People are needing gloves," Seymour said. "People are needing extra-large jackets. People are needing flashlights. All these things we didn't realize coming into this."

He wants to hand out 300 coats by Monday afternoon but is short 200.

Michael Seymour talks to someone on the streets while handing out coats Wednesday afternoon.

Jay Wallis

For nearly a decade every winter, Higginbotham has donated coats and clothes to shelters in the area.

When Seymour joined the company this year, he decided to put his own spin on the volunteer work by handing out the coats on the streets, specifically Lancaster Avenue.

Seymour said he has long had the desire to help those experiencing homelessness.

"It just kind of grew into this thing that became kind of a part of my identity," Seymour said.

It's an identity the company shares.

"When we see a need...we jump in," said Leah Scoggins, the director of employee benefits operations at the Fort Worth branch.

To help, contact any of the Higginbotham offices in Arlington, Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano or Ennis.

