FORT WORTH, Texas — Colin Kaepernick is exactly what the Dallas Cowboys and the surrounding community need following two high-profile police shootings of innocent black residents, according to a Fort Worth church leader.

“In light of Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson, what better way to make Dallas-Fort Worth the epicenter for discussion with civility, these kinds of issues of brutality,” said Reverend Kyev Tatum of New Mt. Rose Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth.

A jury found former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger guilty of murder for shooting and killing Botham Jean, an innocent black man, in his own apartment in Dallas in 2018. Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Oct. 2.

A week later, Atatiana Jefferson was killed in her home by a Fort Worth police officer who failed to identify himself as he approached the house. Police officer Aaron Dean resigned from the department and now faces a murder charge.

Kaepernick is known for taking a knee on the sidelines during the national anthem at NFL games to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

The Dallas Cowboys plan to send a team representative to a free agent workout set up by the NFL for Kaepernick Saturday in Atlanta.

“I think they’re making a mistake," said Robert Sawyer of Granbury.

Like some NFL fans, Sawyer said the anthem protest is disrespectful to the United States, the flag and the military, and he does not want to see Kaepernick in Cowboys colors.

“I just do not think he’s a good fit for the Cowboys,” Sawyer said. “Not if they were to keep the name ‘America’s Team.’”

Sawyer tells WFAA if the team were to take a chance on Kaepernick, he would stop watching games on TV.

Signing Kaepernick as a backup to Dak Prescott is a good football move, Tatum said, and bringing him to DFW is in the best interest of the community.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Tatum said. “If he comes to Dallas that would be great.”

