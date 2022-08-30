Fort Worth ISD names West Texas school district leader as lone superintendent finalist

Midland ISD Superintendent Dr. Angélica Ramsey is moving across the state to take over the same position in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Independent School District has announced the lone finalist for its superintendent position.

During a Tuesday board meeting, district trustees voted unanimously for Midland ISD Superintendent Dr. Angélica Ramsey to take over North Texas' second largest school district.

"I am extremely honored to join the Fort Worth ISD team," Ramsey said in a statement. "I look forward to meeting with our stakeholders, visiting classrooms, and working together to provide a world-class education for all students."

"She will bring her many amazing leadership qualities to our District and to the benefit of our greater community," board president Tobi Jackson said in a statement.

She will be replacing Superintendent Kent Scribner, who will retiring from the district this week. He has served as the district's leader since 2015.

Scribner announced his departure back in January. His contract with Fort Worth ISD ends on Aug. 31.

"I work for children with all of you and I mean that. I mean that we need to work together. I plan on hitting the ground running, getting here, getting into schools, meeting with our support staff, meeting with or students, our parents," Ramsey told parents and teachers at Tuesday's meeting.

Ramsey was asked about issues such as teacher shortages.

"We need to meet the needs of our teachers to ensure that they feel successful in the classroom. I think that’s probably the number one priority for me in getting in and talking to teachers about what their experience is here in Fort Worth," she said.

Board members began their search after they first approved the search profile and job description for the position at the June 14 board meeting, and began screening candidates for superintendent in July.

Texas law stipulates a school district board must name the finalist for the superintendent position at least 21 days before the hire is made official.

According to Ramsey's biography on Midland ISD's website, she began serving as superintendent in February 2021. She was previously superintendent for nearly five years at the Pleasant Valley School District in California.

Her biography states she also lived in El Paso for ten years, working at Socorro ISD.

The district named its interim superintendent last week, Karen Molinar, who is Fort Worth ISD's current deputy superintendent.