Fort Worth ISD names interim superintendent

Karen Molinar will fill in for Superintendent Kent Scribner, who's set to retire next week. The board is continuing their search for a permanent superintendent.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Independent School District board has named an interim superintendent ahead of Kent Scribner's retirement next week.

Trustees have named Karen Molinar to serve as the district's top leader as they continue their search for Scribner's successor. Scribner is retiring Aug. 31, a move he announced in January.

Molinar is currently the Fort Worth district's deputy superintendent. According to the FWISD website, she's been supervising the Superintendent's Leadership Team and the Department of Policy and Planning.

Molinar has an Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Development, a Bachelor of Education degree from Salisbury State University, and a Master of Education Administration degree from Tarleton State University. According to a district press release, she's now working on her Doctorate for Education.

Before her current position, Molinar's education career started as an elementary teacher at Washington Heights on the Fort Worth. She then went on to serve as an assistant principal for three schools (two in Fort Worth and one in Delaware), principal of Oakhurst Elementary School in Fort Worth, and as an Executive Director, Assistant Superintendent and Chief of Elementary Schools.

The Board of Trustees said Molinar has supported 83 campuses in her career to help increase student achievement and leadership capacity.

“The Board is grateful to know we will have Mrs. Molinar’s calm, confident leadership during this transition period to a new superintendent,” Board President Tobi Jackson said. “She is liked and respected by her colleagues, and the District will be well served by her knowledge and guidance.”